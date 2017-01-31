Leader Of Portland Anti-Trump Protests Charged With Sexually Abusing Minor

One of the leaders of disorderly anti-Trump protests in Portland, Oregon is facing sexual abuse charges after a police investigation into his relationship with a teenage boy, local news outlets are reporting.

Micah Rhodes, who was expected in court Monday, is a leader of the protest group Portland’s Resistance. The 23-year-old Rhodes is already a registered sex offender, according to KOIN, and was previously arrested for disorderly conduct in connection with anti-Trump protests after the election.

Rhodes was first taken into custody at an anti-Trump protest on January 25.

Rhodes allegedly met the teenage boy on gay dating app Grindr. The teen told police that Rhodes knew he was a minor before they had sex, but that the two did so on multiple occasions anyway. The charges are for statutory, non-forced rape, local news outlets are reporting.

Portland has been the site of ongoing violent protests against Donald Trump.

