Leaked Audio: Leftists Plot Chaos at Inauguration, Plan to Kick Off "with a bang"

On Wednesday, Jan. 18 scores of radical leftists from the activist group, #DisruptJ20 plan to kick off their devilry “with a bang,” starting with a demonstration in front of Vice President-elect Mike Pence’s house, according to a newly leaked audio tape.

It’s “our first big activist plan,” a propagandist’s voice can be heard telling a large crowd of cheering radicals who plan to participate in the shenanigans.

“We got a bunch of folks who are going to be organizing that, it’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s going to be his last few days living in Chevy Chase before he moves into the Vice Presidential Residence — and we’re going to send him off with a bang,” the organizer told the crowd.

But the organizer didn’t stop there. The radicals are intending to create a whole lot more chaos. Even the DeploraBall is on their list.

The organizer told the crowd:

“On the 19th is the DeploraBall, which is exactly what it sounds like. The, all the alt-right, neo-Nazi’s, etc. etc.. This is their party to celebrate Trump [and] we’re going to crash it,” the organizer said. The “D.C. Anti-Fascist Coalition” is planning it.

Of course, they didn’t leave out Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, where the activists have “big” plans.

“There’s stuff happening all day. […] A.N.S.W.E.R. [Act Now to Stop War and End Racism] is doing their thing along the parade route. They’re going to be along the parade route all day. They got a permit and a sound system and a stage — that’s what they’ll be doing. We’ll be doing just about everything else [unpermitted].”

“Early in the morning, we’re going to be doing blockades. We’re going to be blocking checkpoints into the security zones. We’re also going to be blocking roads and other modes of transit into the event.”

“We are going to do everything we can from trying to stop people from being able to access the Inauguration.”

[More cheers from the crowd of radicals]

Also according to the organizer, on Jan. 20 starting at 9:00 a.m. at McPherson Square “different kinds of programming” will be “going on” throughout the day. The activists plan on having a heated tent situated on location which protesters can use as a “starting point” and a place to “fall back on” during the protests.

Without skipping a beat, at 10:00 a.m. an “unpermitted […] anti-fascist, anti-capitalist” march will start, “leaving from Logan Square,” which will occur before the big “resistance march” at 12 noon.

The Resistance March “leaves at Columbus Circle and ends at McPherson Square,” where the group plans to “have puppets coming,” along with a “flatbed truck” full of “dancers.”

[Crowd cheers]

The organizer then goes on to call President-elect Trump a “fascist maniac,” garnering cheers from the crowd and talks about crashing various balls, such as the Inaugural Ball, terming the action “Operation Ball Crusher,” which the crowd seemed to like.

It looks as if this will all make for an interesting week in D.C. where security will be at an all-time high with more than “three dozen agencies” participating.

H/T: Tabertronic/Twitter

