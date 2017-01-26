LEAKED: Read The Full Draft Of Trump Executive Order Restricting Muslim Entry Into USA: Total Ban On Syrian Refugees, Biometric Tracking Systems, More…

Mac Slavo

SHTFplan.com

January 26, 2017

Limiting the immigration of individuals from Muslim countries with ties to terrorism was a tenet of Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign.

To shouts of racism and xenophobia Trump held his ground throughout the election season and promised action within his first days in office.

This morning, the President confirmed that construction of a southern border wall will begin within months.

The American public has also been anticipating Trump’s next move on immigration from Islamic countries. We now know what these new restrictions will look like.

A leaked document purported by the Huffington Post to be a draft of Trump’s next Executive Order has been uploaded online. Key points in the document are detailed below:

Block refugee admissions from the war-torn country of Syria indefinitely.

Suspend refugee admissions from all countries for 120 days. After that period, the U.S. will only accept refugees from countries jointly approved by the Department of Homeland Security, the State Department and the Director of National Intelligence.

After that period, the U.S. will only accept refugees from countries jointly approved by the Department of Homeland Security, the State Department and the Director of National Intelligence. Ban for 30 days all “immigrant and nonimmigrant” entry of individuals from countries designated in Division O, Title II, Section 203 of the 2016 consolidated appropriations act: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen. These countries were targeted last year in restrictions on dual nationals’ and recent travelers’ participation in the visa waiver program.

These countries were targeted last year in restrictions on dual nationals’ and recent travelers’ participation in the visa waiver program. Suspend visa issuance to countries of “particular concern.” After 60 days, DHS, the State Department and DNI are instructed to draft a list of countries that don’t comply with requests for information. Foreign nationals from those countries will be banned from entering the U.S.

Expedite the completion of a biometric entry-exit tracking system for all visitors to the U.S. and require in-person interviews for all individuals seeking a nonimmigrant visa. Full report via Huffington Post

You can read the full, leaked draft of the Executive Order below.

Via Scribd: