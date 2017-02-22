Leaked Report: Six Million Migrants Want To Enter Europe

A leaked secret report from the German security authorities has revealed that almost six million migrants from countries around the Mediterranean want to enter Europe.

The report, which was obtained by German tabloid Bild, claims that there are at least 5.95 million migrants in countries around the Mediterranean who are seeking to enter Europe. In Turkey alone, the report estimates there to be 2.93 million migrants who have set their sights on the benefits of being an asylum seeker in a western European country like Germany OE24 reports.

Libya, according to the report, is presently home to 1.2 million migrants who want to get to Europe. Last year a record-breaking number of migrants crossed the sea to Europe with most of them arriving in Italy. The Italian government has vowed to crack down on illegal migration this year, but the country has seen little slowdown in the number of migrants arriving so far.

Jordan, which has taken in a large amount of Syrians fleeing the civil war, is also mentioned in the report. The German security services estimate there could be up to 720,000 migrants in Jordan who want to come to Europe.

Read more