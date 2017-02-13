Left Ignites When Gutsy Singer Sports ‘Make America Great Again’ Dress at Grammys

If the Grammys were a contest of courage, Joy Villa would win hands down.

After all, the singer had the lion-sized fortitude to appear in the literal lion’s den sporting, of all things, a “Make America Great Again” dress!

Villa was originally wearing a simple white outfit when she arrived at the 2017 Grammy Awards, but when she got onto the red carpet she removed it to reveal her Trump poster-like “Make America Great Again” themed dress.

.@Joy_Villa just wore a 'MAGA' dress to the #Grammy's red carpet. Do you think it's a pro or anti-Trump statement? https://t.co/XEopynH8Li pic.twitter.com/0HkFju3yuA — Yahoo Canada Style (@YahooStyleCA) February 12, 2017

Read more