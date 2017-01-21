Left Marches on DC Day After They Attack Trump Supporters

A day after violent protesters in Washington DC destroyed businesses, attacked police and assaulted innocent people, another group of Donald Trump-hating protesters are at it again, this time claiming they rally for “women’s rights.”

Additional hordes of protesters marched in Washington Saturday under the banner of “women’s liberation,” but as Infowars’ Kit Daniels explains, the “Women’s March on Washington” is actually just a convenient excuse to perpetuate the anti-Trump sentiment.

“It’s a facade intended to frame Trump as a divisive president who muzzles women, even though it was actually Trump supporters who were routinely suppressed while visiting DC,” writes Daniels.

On Friday, while Donald Trump was being sworn in as 45th US president, violent agitators smashed out windows to downtown DC businesses, assaulted police with flying objects and injured several Donald Trump supporters.

Here are the graphic images of the assault aftermath before being treated by EMS and taken to the hospital. #Deploraball pic.twitter.com/nSOcNQaVel — James Allsup (@realJamesAllsup) January 20, 2017

“The planned protest began peacefully Friday afternoon, but the tone of the event changed when police said protesters began throwing ‘rocks, bottles, flares and unknown liquids’ at officers who blocked them from walking onto local bridges,” reports CBS News.

“Some protesters picked up bricks and concrete from the sidewalk and hurled them at police lines. Some rolled large, metal trash cans at police.”

In all, 217 protesters were arrested in the District of Columbia on Friday.

Alex Jones was on the scene and took firsthand accounts from several women who had sustained injuries from a group of Black Lives Matter protesters.

Important to note is while leftists attack Trump supporters over free speech, they are left alone to practice their free speech undisturbed.

All this unfolded as remarks from President Donald Trump’s inaugural speech called for unifying Americans of every race, color and creed under the banner of freedom.

“It’s time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget, that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots,” Trump stated.

“We all enjoy the same glorious freedoms and we all salute the same great American flag.”