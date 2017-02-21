Left-wing Activist Group Releases Anti-Trump 'training manual'

Over the past few weeks, a hard left activist group has been promoting their newest “training manual” aimed at short-circuiting GOP legislators who actually want to repeal Obamacare, build a real border wall, and properly vet immigrants entering the United States.

The Obama-tied group Organization For Action (OFA) published instructions on their Facebook page Feb. 9 urging people to “take action” and pull together in opposition of Republican legislators up until Feb. 26.

In an effort to fire up existing members and garner new “concerned” recruits, the manual states:

If you’re concerned about the status of immigrants and refugees, or maybe you think the travel ban on individuals from seven Muslim-majority nations and the promise to build a wall on our border with Mexico are harmful, discriminatory, and un-American, here’s what you can do.

But for now it appears OFA is primarily focusing the brunt of its opposition efforts between now and the 2018 midterms — but make no mistake the relentless group acknowledges it may take “years” if not “decades — of sustained effort” to achieve their goals.

In a recent piece published by the New York Post, Paul Sperry explains:

The goal is to make Republicans, even from safe districts, second-guess their support for the Trump agenda, and to prime “the ground for the 2018 midterms when Democrats retake power.”

Sperry’s assessment proves the true evolution of OFA and its subtle transformation from Barack Obama’s former campaign into the well-greased political war machine it is today.

