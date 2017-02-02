Leftist Actress Calls for Military Overthrow of "Fascist" Donald Trump

Far-left actress Sarah Silverman has called for the military to launch a coup to overthrow the “fascist” President Donald Trump and his “handlers” amid the violence at UC Berkeley.

Silverman called on her nearly 10 million Twitter followers to “wake up and join the resistance,” noting that “Once the military is w us fascists get overthrown. Mad king & his handlers go bye bye.”

In an attempt to put a loving face on her call for the military to overthrow the democratically-elected President of the United States, Silverman ended her message with four heart emojis.

WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/Y2WZbL012A — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 2, 2017

Silverman recently directed her campaign of love towards Steven Bannon, Donald Trump’s Chief Strategist, questioning why there was no Twitter account with the handle “Steve Bannon’s Big Fat Booze-Nose.” Her hair, however, was apparently not part of her campaign of love.

How is there not a Steve Bannon's Big Fat Booze-Nose twitter account yet? — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 1, 2017

Weird. My hair smells like my dog's butt — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 1, 2017

Silverman is not the only celebrity who has endorsed a military coup to overthrow President Trump.

Leftist comedian Rosie O’Donnell signaled her support for martial law to block Donald trump’s inauguration until he was cleared of “charges” of collusion with the Russian government to steal the election from Hillary Clinton.

I FULLY SUPPORT IMPOSING MARTIAL LAW – DELAYING THE INAUGURATION – UNTIL TRUMP IS "CLEARED" OF ALL CHARGES https://t.co/fUn8FZ8RTj — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 12, 2017

The American Freedom Defense Initiative, following O’Donnell’s call for martial law, took to the streets of New York City to ask residents their opinion, finding many who preferred a military coup over President Trump.

While many on the far-left have argued in favor of a military coup against President Trump, some have suggested it is in fact Trump and Bannon who are seeking the implementation of martial law.

In a blog posting on Medium.com cited by some on the far-left, Yonatan Zunger (a “Distinguished Engineer” with Google) suggested Trump’s Executive Order blocking the admission of refugees from seven predominately Muslim countries was a trial-balloon for a coup.

“That is to say, the administration is testing the extent to which the DHS (and other executive agencies) can act and ignore orders from the other branches of government,” he suggested. “This is as serious as it can possibly get: all of the arguments about whether order X or Y is unconstitutional mean nothing if elements of the government are executing them and the courts are being ignored.”

“Yesterday was the trial balloon for a coup d’état against the United States.”