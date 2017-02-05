Leftist Magazine Shows Trump In Crosshairs: 'Why Not'

Leftist magazine The Village has come under heavy fire for lacing their cover with a picture of President Trump in crosshairs with the caption, “Why Not.”

Dubbing itself “Ireland’s political and cultural magazine,” The Village crossed a tasteless line with an article that asks several questions about the potential assassination of Trump. Though the magazine never openly endorses it, The Village clearly wants to throw the carrot out there to see if the rabbit will come and take a bite.

“So what is to be done? We have one of the worst men in the most powerful position, one where he can do damage to millions, to billions, to the planet,” the article reads. “So perhaps the solution is tyrannicide. As he might say himself – ‘take him out’.”

Though the left usually derides all references to Western history as “white privilege,” The Village cites the Greeks and Romans for inspiration on political assassinations.

“Tyrannicide has had support from various philosophers and theologians through the centuries, including the ancient Greeks and Romans,” it read.

Ultimately, the article comes out against assassinating Trump and advised people to “stick to democracy, rigorously but applied, as necessary, stealthily and aggressively.”

Michael Smith, the editor of Village, defended the cover by claiming that because the “Why Not” contained no question mark, it was not a recommendation for assassination. He told The Sun Online that “WHY NOT signals an explanation ‘why not’; not a question ‘why not?’.”

“It’s not an incitement to anything. We’re politically correct, right-on, the last magazine that would recommend violence or killing anyone. Our cover is a provocation to think. Village is a) a magazine of ideas and b) aims to challenge. The methodology of the editorial which backs the cover and conclusion are clear.” Riiight.

People have resoundingly decried the tasteless cover on Twitter:

@VillageMagIRE You should be ashamed of yourselves. Shops and distributors should refuse to stock such blatant incitement to murder. — TJ McGibney (@TJMcGibney) February 3, 2017