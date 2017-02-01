Leftists Attack 'White Male' Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch

Leftists attacked President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch on Tuesday for being a “white male.” 

“Judge Gorsuch is white. His hair is white. The room stinks of white people,” comedian Andy Kindler wrote on Twitter, adding “Trump’s a racist mindless narcissistic bore. #ResistFascism.”

“It seems a room full of white dudes is super stoked to get Neil Gorsuch. Sigh.” said Adam Mordecai, Editor-at-Large of the left-wing website Upworthy.

Gorsuch is reportedly an originalist in the vein of the late Antonin Scalia who seeks to interpret the Constitution as the founders originally intended.

Here’s a sampling of the hate he’s receiving as a result of being a “white male.”


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

DoJ’s Sally Yates Wanted Muslim Refugees, Not Christians, Says Source

DoJ’s Sally Yates Wanted Muslim Refugees, Not Christians, Says Source

U.S. News
Comments
White House: Trump Will Enforce LGBTQ Workplace Protections

White House: Trump Will Enforce LGBTQ Workplace Protections

U.S. News
Comments

California State Senator Demands to See Melania Trump’s Immigration Documents

U.S. News
Comments

Dem Senator: No Immigration Screening, More Gun Control

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Ex-Official Calls on Mexico to Unleash Drug Cartels to Punish Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Comments