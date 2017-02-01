Leftists Attack 'White Male' Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch

Leftists attacked President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch on Tuesday for being a “white male.”

“Judge Gorsuch is white. His hair is white. The room stinks of white people,” comedian Andy Kindler wrote on Twitter, adding “Trump’s a racist mindless narcissistic bore. #ResistFascism.”

“It seems a room full of white dudes is super stoked to get Neil Gorsuch. Sigh.” said Adam Mordecai, Editor-at-Large of the left-wing website Upworthy.

Gorsuch is reportedly an originalist in the vein of the late Antonin Scalia who seeks to interpret the Constitution as the founders originally intended.

Here’s a sampling of the hate he’s receiving as a result of being a “white male.”

IJR reporting this is the (white male) who will be Trump's Supreme Court pick https://t.co/aQ82a1YDZk — Miranda Green (@Mirandacgreen) January 31, 2017

Real Neil Gorsuch profile: weird angry white man with gross sexual hangups who lives to wage war on people he views as genetically inferior https://t.co/Uy8RkOUs7f — Thirstie Ⓐlly ☭ (@leducviolet) February 1, 2017

USA corp. and grey white male conservatives win again..:( https://t.co/TWJljcmsDD Bye bye freedom, let's go back in time #trump #gorsuch — David Langerak (@DCLangerak) February 1, 2017

GOP(R)Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court – Oh a White Dude – Am I surprised – Nazis keeping it white https://t.co/KVsmnkPN1y — dwayne cobb (@dwaynecobb) February 1, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Neil Gorsuch is another white haired, white male that wants to control my uterus! #pussygrabber #resist #trumpisevil — Nancy E Smith (@Cy_Money) February 1, 2017

So basically he's appointed another old white guy?……I'm so surprised https://t.co/jbuItH5ssz — aysha🏳️‍🌈 (@bitchymiguel) February 1, 2017

BREAKING: straight white men feel Gorsuch is a safe pick, offer my uterus as sacrifice. #SCOTUS #didntwantitanyway — Brianna Freed (@Lil_Brieezy) February 1, 2017

People who support the choice of Neil Gorsuch are disturbing white people who doesn't seem to have any regard for human rights. It's gross. — Tova (@tovaastrom_) February 1, 2017

@ananavarro Gorsuch is a disaster for everybody but straight white male corporations. Plenty of reasons to reject him. — Freckles (@ORgrannie) February 1, 2017

Gorsuch is a white male from a privileged background. Just the kind of gutsy choice you'd expect from Trump. 😹😹😹😹 — Ezil Galoth (@EzilGaloth) February 1, 2017

@drmoore Gorsuch will be great for white, rich, straight males. An alt-right for everyone else. — Burty Numnum (@BurtyNumnum) February 1, 2017

hope we don't see the coming of a white supremacist regime-Trump picks Neil Gorsuch as nominee for Supreme Court https://t.co/gXeqR7GArH — Pankhuri Sinha (@nilirag18) February 1, 2017

Im nauseous seeing WHITE MEN get sweaty & giggly over other white ASSHOLE men for their "intelligence" & "brilliance". Gorsuch is a PRICK — nazibusters FU TRUMP (@ja_maloneco) February 1, 2017

Please consider if you're saying things like "Gorsuch seems nice," that's your white maleness speaking. He seems scary and soulless to me. — Erika Heidewald 🗽 (@erikaheidewald) February 1, 2017