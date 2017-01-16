Alex Jones delivers critical information and reveals he will be breaking bombshell news tomorrow about violence directed at journalists by the Obama administration.

I will break an ultra important story tomorrow at 2:30 east dealing with high level trump operatives targeted for murder. — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) January 16, 2017

Another breaking report also reveals how radical leftists planned to engage in domestic terrorism against attendees of the “Deploraball.”

RELATED: LEFTISTS PLAN TO GAS DEPLORABALL ATTENDEES WITH BUTYRIC ACID