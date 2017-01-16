Alex Jones delivers critical information and reveals he will be breaking bombshell news tomorrow about violence directed at journalists by the Obama administration.

Another breaking report also reveals how radical leftists planned to engage in domestic terrorism against attendees of the “Deploraball.”

RELATED: LEFTISTS PLAN TO GAS DEPLORABALL ATTENDEES WITH BUTYRIC ACID


