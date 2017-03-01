Leftists Read From Scripts At Town Hall In Iowa

Left-wing activists were seen reading from scripts at a packed town hall meeting with Republican Senator Chuck Grassley last week.

The activists were seen praising Obamacare and shouting down a man who pointed out the majority of Iowans supported Trump and want the wall built and Obamacare repealed.

They even had an Afghan “refugee,” who appeared to be a 30-year-old man, ask Grassley “who’s going to save me?”

Earlier this week, audio leaked from an Obama-connect shadowy anti-Trump group named “Indivisible” showing their activists were instructed to pose as Republicans at town hall in Louisiana and attack Republican Senator Bill Cassidy for working with President Trump.

Trump told Fox and Friends on Tuesday Obama and his associates may be behind these town hall protests and a multitude of recent leaks.

“I think that President Obama’s behind it because his people are certainly behind it,” he said. “And some of the leaks possibly come from that group, you know, some of the leaks – which are very serious leaks, because they’re very bad in terms of national security.”