Infowars reporter Millie Weaver goes to the LGBTQ ‘Queer Dance Freakout’ protest outside the Governor’s Mansion in Austin, TX.

First rejected as an Infowars reporter, Millie Weaver leaves and goes back in disguise as the SJW ‘Rainbow Snatch’ and successfully interviews attendees – getting them to talk more loosely about President Trump, his supporters, and Milo Yiannopoulos.

Not too surprising, the local LGBTQ community has been radicalized through disinformation about President Trump. Unfamiliar with safe-space subtitles within the LGBTQ community, ‘Rainbow Snatch’ inadvertently triggers a group of SJWs who threaten to beat her up if she doesn’t delete ‘their’ footage.

