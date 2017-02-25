Infowars reporter Millie Weaver goes to the LGBTQ ‘Queer Dance Freakout’ protest outside the Governor’s Mansion in Austin, TX.

First rejected as an Infowars reporter, Millie Weaver leaves and goes back in disguise as the SJW ‘Rainbow Snatch’ and successfully interviews attendees – getting them to talk more loosely about President Trump, his supporters, and Milo Yiannopoulos.

Not too surprising, the local LGBTQ community has been radicalized through disinformation about President Trump. Unfamiliar with safe-space subtitles within the LGBTQ community, ‘Rainbow Snatch’ inadvertently triggers a group of SJWs who threaten to beat her up if she doesn’t delete ‘their’ footage.

RELATED: Rainbow Snatch Invades Infowars


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

College: Feces Swastika Found in Gender-neutral Bathroom

College: Feces Swastika Found in Gender-neutral Bathroom

Hot News
Comments
Amid CNN Leaks, Sleuths Say Nearly Half of CNN's Twitter Followers Fake

Amid CNN Leaks, Sleuths Say Nearly Half of CNN’s Twitter Followers Fake

Hot News
Comments

Zuckerberg Demands Silent Restaurant Staff During ‘Talk to More People Tour’

Hot News
Comments

MSNBC Slips: It’s “Our Job” to “Control Exactly What People Think”

Hot News
Comments

Youtube Puts Age Restriction On David Knight’s Swedish Report

Hot News
Comments

Comments