Skip to content
http://stream-mp3.infowars.com:80/;
No HTML5 audio playback capabilities for this browser. Use
Chrome Browser!
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Liberal Says Trump NOT Racist
A rare occasion when a protester is actually willing to have a conversation
Owen Shroyer | Infowars.com -
January 20, 2017
Comments
A Bernie supporter says liberals who claim Trump is racist are painting with too broad a brush.
NEWSLETTER SIGN UP
Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.
Related Articles
Video: Idiots React to Trump Inauguration!
Special Reports
Comments
Proof: Commies Are Idiots
Special Reports
Comments
Weird Trump Debate Caught on Tape
Special Reports
Comments
Trump Inauguration Protestors Being Repelled By Good ol’ Americana
Special Reports
Comments
NYPD’s “Unprecedented Challenge?” Protect POTUS Trump!
Special Reports
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.