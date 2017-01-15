'Liberal snowflake' Hollywood stars come under fire for 'pathetic' 'I Will Survive' video

Donald Trump’s supporters have hit out at Hollywood once again, this time over a video of some of the biggest celebrities defiantly singing before his inauguration.

A new clip by W Magazine and Conde Nast Entertainment shows the likes of Emma Stone, Natalie Portman and Amy Adams reciting the disco classic I Will Survive.

The star-studded cast is seen participating in a ‘lyrical improv’ reading of the Gloria Gaynor song in the video, released just days before Trump will be sworn in.

It’s already racked up more than a million views, but many of Trump’s most fervent fans found the video to be ‘pathetic’, ‘out of touch’ and even ‘uncool’.

‘Unbelievable. The liberal Hollywood snowflakes made ANOTHER pathetic video called, I Will Survive,’ tweeted one user named Billy.

‘They’re so defiant of Trump. Terrible!’ he added, taking a page from his idol.

‘Butt hurt, tolerant left. So glad to hear the little snowflakes will survive,’ wrote Catherine. ‘But, with all their Trump-bashing, will their careers?’

