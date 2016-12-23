Liberals Blame The Victim For Ivanka Harassment On JetBlue Flight

After Ivanka Trump was harassed by a man on a JetBlue flight, prominent liberals took to Twitter to try and dissuade the public from feeling sympathy for the 31-year-old mother of three.

Dan Goldstein chased Ivanka down specifically to harass her, according to his husband, Matthew Lasner, who bragged about the harassment ahead of time. (RELATED: Ivanka Trump Berated, Harassed By Man On JetBlue Flight)

Despite the fact that Lasner announced the harassment ahead of time, some liberals still tried to cast doubt on the story’s veracity or urged against sympathy for Ivanka.

The Guardian’s Jessica Valenti, who routinely speaks out against harassment of women, thinks Ivanka should have been able to “handle” the harassment, which she referred to as “criticism.”

Actress Reagan Gomez suggested people shouldn’t feel bad for Ivanka because she flew commercially, rather than on a private jet, later suggesting the whole thing was a “stunt” Ivanka pulled for her “daddy.”

