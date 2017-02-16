Joe Biggs breaks down the latest developments with the law created by Obama after Sandy Hook in 2012.

This Law took away people’s right to due process and allowed people on social security to be disarmed if they couldn’t even balance a check book.

Their definition of mentally ill were things like eating and sleeping disorders.

But now the senate has blocked that bill and it will go to President Trump, who is expected to sign it and give the people back their right to due process and their right to keep and bear arms.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Ted Nugent Discusses Possible U.S. Senate Race In 2018

Ted Nugent Discusses Possible U.S. Senate Race In 2018

U.S. News
Comments
Video: Thug Pulls Assault Rifle on Trump Supporter Over MAGA Flag

Video: Thug Pulls Assault Rifle on Trump Supporter Over MAGA Flag

U.S. News
Comments

Christian University Now Has Muslim Prayer Room

U.S. News
Comments

Healthcare Crisis, Reaction, Solution

U.S. News
Comments

Is Twitter Censoring Positive Replies to Donald Trump’s Tweets?

U.S. News
Comments

Comments