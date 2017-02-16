Joe Biggs breaks down the latest developments with the law created by Obama after Sandy Hook in 2012.

This Law took away people’s right to due process and allowed people on social security to be disarmed if they couldn’t even balance a check book.

Their definition of mentally ill were things like eating and sleeping disorders.

But now the senate has blocked that bill and it will go to President Trump, who is expected to sign it and give the people back their right to due process and their right to keep and bear arms.