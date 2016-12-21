Liberals Stockpiling Guns, Ammo in Preparation For "Trump Apocalypse"

The election of Donald Trump has prompted panicked liberals to stockpile guns and ammunition in anticipation of “societal collapse.”

Lara Smith, national spokesperson for the Liberal Gun Club, says her organization has seen a “huge” rise in enquiries since November’s election and a 10% increase in paid members.

US gun sales hit record levels in October amid fears a Hillary Clinton election victory would lead to draconian gun control measures.

The election of Donald Trump, who was backed by the National Rifle Association early on, was thought to bring an end to panic buying. Shares in gun manufacturers even dropped by as much as 18% following his victory.

Instead, FBI background checks for gun transactions soared to a new record for a single day – 185,713 – during the Black Friday sales on 25 November, according to gun control news site The Trace.

Since November’s election, 28-year-old nursing student Clara has started going to gun ranges and is shopping around for a semi-automatic pistol.

“I’ve been seeing the way that Trump’s election has mobilized a lot of the far right and given them hope,” she said to BBC, claiming that neo-Nazi activity is on the rise. “Things are already escalating and they will continue to do so and me not engaging or being prepared to defend my friends by force… isn’t going to stop people from being attacked or harassed.”

