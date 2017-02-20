Limbaugh Rips Deep State, Fake Media In Rare Interview

Rush Limbaugh appeared on Fox News this weekend to defend President Trump and explain what’s happening in the war between the Trump administration and the mainstream media/deep state alliance.

Host Chris Wallace opened the interview with a question regarding Limbaugh’s assertion that the establishment, comprised of the “left-wing courts,” “left-wing media” and “left-wing bureaucracy,” are working in concert to “sabotage” Trump and thwart his attempts to wrest control of the nation from the death grip of the globalist elites.

“It’s driven by two things,” began Limbaugh. “The first thing that’s going on, Chris, in my view – it is preposterous to believe that the Russians had any effect on the outcome of voting in this country. It is absurd; there is no evidence – zilch, zero, nada. The New York Times has run two stories that are basically propaganda on this… and both stories clearly say ‘no evidence.’ Nobody they’ve talked to has any evidence whatsoever to suggest it.”

“The second thing I think that’s important for people to remember: People that voted for Donald Trump, people who support Donald Trump, really, really believed that they were going to lose the country if Hillary Clinton won.”

“This is not an idle thought; it’s not an exaggeration,” he continued. “They really believe that the country, as founded, was up for grabs.”

“It was over if Hillary had won, if the Democrats had another four or eight years to do what they do with the judiciary and so forth.”

Limbaugh stressed the importance of those two elements as keys to understanding Trump’s mission, and why his supporters are behind him unwaveringly, despite the nonstop onslaught of propaganda, criticism, and outright hate being leveled by all who oppose them.

Wallace moved on to question Limbaugh’s use of the term “deep state” as it pertains to shadow elements embedded deep in the intelligence community, and other powerful sectors of the federal government, who are working in collusion with Barack Obama to undermine Trump and his team.

Wallace professed to have been unfamiliar with the term until just weeks ago, implying that the notion itself could be attributed to mere ‘conspiracy theory,’ which may be hard to swallow for some, given the illustrious careers of he and his father as prominent mainstream television journalists dating back to the 1960s, when Mike Wallace began delivering special reports for CBS, before becoming the lead reporter for 60 Minutes.

Limbaugh diffused Wallace’s attempt to dismiss the concept as merely “conspiratorial” by crediting it to prominent liberal journalist, Glenn Greenwald of The Intercept, and his bombshell piece from January 2017, “The Deep State Goes to War With President-Elect, Using Unverified Claims, as Democrats Cheer,” in which he wrote of the “Deep State” –

“This is the faction that is now engaged in open warfare against the duly elected and already widely disliked president-elect, Donald Trump. They are using classic Cold War dirty tactics and the defining ingredients of what has until recently been denounced as ‘Fake News.'”

“This business that the Russians hacked the election – this is a serious, serious allegation that is impossible,” emphasized Limbaugh. “The Russians could not have had any impact whatsoever on voting – either how they were cast, or how they were counted. In fact, if you want to say they did, they did their job and Hillary won the popular vote.”

“The left, which is run by Obama and Hillary and the hierarchy of the Democrat Party, is doing everything they can to undermine, sabotage, and to prevent Trump from implementing his agenda. There’s no question about it.”

