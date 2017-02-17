Limited Resources Restrict Border Security Efforts

Several federal agencies who guard the U.S.-Mexico border said their work sometimes seems not to be enough.

Drug cartels work to get their product across the border. Meanwhile, the U.S. Coast Guard and Homeland Security Investigations work to stop them.

Coast Guard Vice Admiral Charles Ray said the Coast Guard’s territory helps them attack “criminal networks where they are most vulnerable.”

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported on their patrols two years ago. We also witnessed guardsmen stopping smugglers along the coast.

However, Ray said they’re not always lucky. It’s the reason why both agencies requested lawmakers to help fight what they call a dangerous enemy.

Read more