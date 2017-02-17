Limited Resources Restrict Border Security Efforts

Several federal agencies who guard the U.S.-Mexico border said their work sometimes seems not to be enough.

Drug cartels work to get their product across the border. Meanwhile, the U.S. Coast Guard and Homeland Security Investigations work to stop them.

Coast Guard Vice Admiral Charles Ray said the Coast Guard’s territory helps them attack “criminal networks where they are most vulnerable.”

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported on their patrols two years ago. We also witnessed guardsmen stopping smugglers along the coast.

However, Ray said they’re not always lucky. It’s the reason why both agencies requested lawmakers to help fight what they call a dangerous enemy.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

MS-13 Recruiting Elementary Students in D.C. Area

MS-13 Recruiting Elementary Students in D.C. Area

Globalism
Comments
ICE: Raid Reports Fake News, Obama Grabbed 350% More

ICE: Raid Reports Fake News, Obama Grabbed 350% More

Globalism
Comments

5 Ways China Is Igniting a Coup Against Trump

Globalism
Comments

Illegal Alien Gang Member Files Suit Against DHS After ICE Arrest

Globalism
Comments

What Is Virtue Signalling?

Globalism
Comments

Comments