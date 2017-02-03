Lindsey Graham: I’m Not Happy Until Russia is Punished

Image Credits: flickr, gageskidmore.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he won’t be satisfied until the Trump administration and Congress crack down on Russia for meddling in the 2016 election.

Graham is the chairman of a Senate subcommittee that announced it would launch a probe into Russian interference in the race earlier Thursday.

“I will never feel satisfied until the Congress and the White House work together to punish Russia for trying to interfere with our election,” he told host Kate Bolduan on CNN’s “At This Hour.”

“I don’t think they changed the outcome, but they clearly tried to manipulate the outcome,” Graham added, noting he is drafting a resolution aimed at penalizing Russia. “There needs to be new sanctions imposed against Russia for interfering in our election.”

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Trump: ‘Iran playing With Fire, I Won't Be As Kind As Obama’

Trump: ‘Iran playing With Fire, I Won’t Be As Kind As Obama’

World at War
Comments
Germany, US Deploy Tanks, Troops To Europe Borders As Moscow Condemns NATO Aggression

Germany, US Deploy Tanks, Troops To Europe Borders As Moscow Condemns NATO Aggression

World at War
Comments

Congresswoman Who Says U.S. Funds ISIS Just Got Back from Syria: Here’s What She Found

World at War
Comments

Congresswoman Tells Truth! There Are No Moderate Rebels

World at War
Comments

UN Security Council to Hold Emergency Meeting Over Iran Missile Test

World at War
Comments

Comments