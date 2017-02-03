Lindsey Graham: I’m Not Happy Until Russia is Punished

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he won’t be satisfied until the Trump administration and Congress crack down on Russia for meddling in the 2016 election.

Graham is the chairman of a Senate subcommittee that announced it would launch a probe into Russian interference in the race earlier Thursday.

“I will never feel satisfied until the Congress and the White House work together to punish Russia for trying to interfere with our election,” he told host Kate Bolduan on CNN’s “At This Hour.”

“I don’t think they changed the outcome, but they clearly tried to manipulate the outcome,” Graham added, noting he is drafting a resolution aimed at penalizing Russia. “There needs to be new sanctions imposed against Russia for interfering in our election.”

Read more