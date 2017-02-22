Live: NASA Briefing On Discovery Beyond Our Solar System

A NASA press conference about an exoplanet discovery is now live.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Mysterious Radiation Spreading Across Europe

Mysterious Radiation Spreading Across Europe

Science & Tech
Comments
Are California Floods a Precursor to Something Bigger?

Are California Floods a Precursor to Something Bigger?

Science & Tech
Comments

Thumbnail Size Frogs Found in India

Science & Tech
Comments

With Bee Populations Declining, Crop Productions are Threatened

Science & Tech
Comments

Are Cosmic Rays Making Your Electronics Freeze?

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments