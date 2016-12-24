Lockheed Assures Trump It Will Bring Down F-35 Cost

Donald Trump’s disapproval over costs of Lockheed Martin’s F-35 fighter jets prompted the chief executive of the defense contractor to assure him that the company is committed to driving down the cost of the aircraft. Marillyn Hewson met the president-elect Friday after the latter tweeted that he had asked its rival Boeing to price an upgrade of its F-18 Super Hornet jet that could possibly replace the F-35 jets.

“I had a very good conversation with President-elect Trump this afternoon and assured him that I’ve heard his message loud and clear about reducing the cost of the F-35,” Hewson said, in a statement posted on Lockheed’s Twitter account. “I gave him my personal commitment to drive the cost down aggressively. I know that President-elect Trump wants the very best capability for our military at the lowest cost for taxpayers, and we’re ready to deliver!”

On Wednesday, Trump met the CEOs of both Boeing and Lockheed Martin in separate meetings in Florida to discuss about Lockheed’s F-35 and Boeing’s 747 Air Force One — both programs he had expressed displeasure over.

