LOL: Clueless Hillary Supporters Still Whining Over Historic Election Loss (VIDEO)

It was fake news. It was Russia. It was racist white people, (Huh? isn’t Hillary white?) It was everything and anything but the fact that Hillary Clinton was a horrible candidate who was exposed as being detached, out of touch, arrogant, ignorant, and either too lazy, or too unhealthy, to wage a rigorous campaign for the highest office in the land.

What the above interview exposes is the inherent stupidity that plagues the interior of the modern-era Democrat Party. It has, over the course of the last decade, devolved into a fringe party that cries out with words like racism, discrimination, etc., nearly every time it doesn’t get its way, which these days, is quite often. The Democrat Party has not been this weak at the federal and state levels of government in nearly one hundred years.

That kind of decline doesn’t happen by accident. It is because its elitist party leaders are so enamored by the echo-chamber of the Mainstream Media and entertainment industry, that it thinks its often silly and/or extremist views are actually mainstream. Trump’s victory exposed that fallacy, so these out-of-touch-with-reality Democrats and their media cohorts are attempting to explain it all away by blaming Russia, fake news, white racists, etc.

NO.

Donald Trump ran the smarter, tougher, and far more energetic campaign. If you ask Hillary Clinton supporters what Hillary Clinton ran for, they struggle to form and answer because Mrs. Clinton primarily ran against Donald Trump, and for very little else beyond her own self-promotion as a woman.

Americans decided that wasn’t good enough, and Donald Trump won a near-landslide electoral victory because of it. Hillary Clinton’s America-last ideas came off as old and tired as she so often appeared whereas Donald Trump’s America-first approach ignited the imagination of millions of Americans from a multitude of backgrounds and experiences regardless of age, race, or gender.

He was the better candidate, and as such, America hopes he proves himself the better President as well.