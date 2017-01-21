LOL: Trump orders a standing ovation for Hillary and Bill Clinton - and finally gets them to smile

Donald Trump extended an olive branch to Hillary Clinton on Friday afternoon in the form of a 30-second standing ovation for his political nemesis after a luncheon with members of Congress.

And at long last, she offered a broad smile.

Trump’s moment of generosity came after Clinton, the Democratic Party’s unsuccessful White House candidate, braved an inauguration ceremony that she had expected would mark the beginning of her own presidency.

She and her husband, former president Bill Clinton, sat through that ceremony stone-faced, betraying little of the regret and disappointment that comes along with losing the world’s most consequential election.

Adding insult to injury, a pocket of Trump supporters in the crowd chanted ‘Lock her up!’ when the Clintons were introduced.

Read more