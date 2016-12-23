London to Build 'ring of steel' around City

Image Credits: flickr, camillacarvalhofotos.

A MULTI-MILLION pound “ring of steel” could be built in London in order to protect some of the capital’s highest skyscrapers from a terrorist attack.

Manned checkpoints, rising steel bollards, restricted roads and crash-proof barriers are among some of the measures proposed to strengthen the defences of London’s Square Mile at a cost of £5 million.

A number of new skyscrapers which are to be built in the City are seen as particularly vulnerable to a lorry bomb attack, the Evening Standard has reported.

Counter-terror specialists have put together plans for a secure cordon which would seal off key routes to Undershaft, St Mary Axe and Leadenhall Street and limit traffic access without having the need for vetting by security.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Biden: "Elitist" Clinton "Never Really Figured Out Why She Was Running"

Biden: “Elitist” Clinton “Never Really Figured Out Why She Was Running”

Globalism
Comments
Nigel Farage Claims Berlin Terror Attack Proves EU Free Movement is 'risk to public safety'

Nigel Farage Claims Berlin Terror Attack Proves EU Free Movement is ‘risk to public safety’

Globalism
Comments

Why does Germany downplay migrant crimes?

Globalism
Comments

Italy to bail out world’s oldest bank

Globalism
Comments

‘Santa Claus isn’t coming,’ Recession-hit Venezuelans tell Kids

Globalism
Comments

Comments