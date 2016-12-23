London to Build 'ring of steel' around City

A MULTI-MILLION pound “ring of steel” could be built in London in order to protect some of the capital’s highest skyscrapers from a terrorist attack.

Manned checkpoints, rising steel bollards, restricted roads and crash-proof barriers are among some of the measures proposed to strengthen the defences of London’s Square Mile at a cost of £5 million.

A number of new skyscrapers which are to be built in the City are seen as particularly vulnerable to a lorry bomb attack, the Evening Standard has reported.

Counter-terror specialists have put together plans for a secure cordon which would seal off key routes to Undershaft, St Mary Axe and Leadenhall Street and limit traffic access without having the need for vetting by security.

Read more