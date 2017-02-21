Lowered Annual Cap of 50,000 Refugees Will Likely Be Retained in Revised Immigration Order

President Trump’s revised immigration executive order will reportedly prohibit entry to most citizens of the same seven Muslim-majority countries as those targeted in the original one, and will also keep in place his cap of 50,000 refugees this year.

The Associated Press cited a senior administration official as saying that the revised order will not, however, apply to green-card holders from the seven countries – Syria, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen – or to dual citizens of the U.S. and those countries.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Trump was “contemplating releasing a tighter, more streamlined version” of the original executive order.

Kelly described the move as “a pause, until we look at a number of countries, seven in particular, and look at their vetting processes, how reliable they are – and I will tell you right now they are not very reliable – and find ways to vet in a more reliable way, to satisfy us that the people that are coming to the United States are in fact coming for the right reasons.”

