Lowered Annual Cap of 50,000 Refugees Will Likely Be Retained in Revised Immigration Order

Image Credits: syriafreedom / Flickr.

President Trump’s revised immigration executive order will reportedly prohibit entry to most citizens of the same seven Muslim-majority countries as those targeted in the original one, and will also keep in place his cap of 50,000 refugees this year.

The Associated Press cited a senior administration official as saying that the revised order will not, however, apply to green-card holders from the seven countries – Syria, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen – or to dual citizens of the U.S. and those countries.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Trump was “contemplating releasing a tighter, more streamlined version” of the original executive order.

Kelly described the move as “a pause, until we look at a number of countries, seven in particular, and look at their vetting processes, how reliable they are – and I will tell you right now they are not very reliable – and find ways to vet in a more reliable way, to satisfy us that the people that are coming to the United States are in fact coming for the right reasons.”

