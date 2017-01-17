Majority Say Trump Would Have Won Regardless of Russian Election Hacking

A majority of Americans believe that the outcome of the U.S. presidential election would have been the same regardless of a cyber and disinformation campaign waged by Russia, new polling shows.

The new data comes three days before Donald Trump will be inaugurated in Washington, D.C. Over the weekend, Rep. John Lewis (D., Ga.), a civil rights icon, stirred controversy by saying that Moscow’s alleged interference in the election makes Trump an illegitimate president.

However, 58 percent of U.S. adults believe that the outcome of the presidential election would have been the same regardless of the information released as a result of Russia’s hacking campaign, according to a CNN/ORC poll released Tuesday morning. A lesser 40 percent believe that the information released as a result of the cyber attacks “was significant enough to change the outcome of the election.”

