Man Arrested For Jewish Center Bomb Threats is An Anti-Trump Muslim Convert

A man arrested by the FBI in connection with bomb threats made against Jewish community centers across the country is an anti-Trump leftist who recently converted to Islam.

Juan Thompson, 31, was arrested in St. Louis by the FBI for making at least eight bomb threats and the cyberstalking of an ex-girlfriend,” reports the Daily Caller.

“The criminal complaint states that threats made to the Jewish establishments across the country by Thompson were under his name and the name of his ex-girlfriend, and occurred after the relationship ended. The threats were made by both email and phone calls.”

Although his motivation was to frame his ex-girlfriend, it’s likely that Thompson also made the threats in order to make Trump look bad by relying on the media to insinuate the threats were being made by Trump supporters.

Trump was criticized when he said of the bomb threats, “Sometimes it’s the reverse, to make people — or to make others — look bad,” but it appears as though he was entirely correct.

Thompson’s Twitter account is full of anti-Trump sentiment, as well as pro-Communist sympathies. He tweeted that he voted for Bernie Sanders and had recently “reverted to Islam”.

Anti-Trump lunatic arrested for Jewish center threats was apparently a Muslim convert. pic.twitter.com/wNTJgDinkX — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 3, 2017

Thompson also tweeted that Trump “is Hitler” and criticized his immigration policy.

Thompson even tweeted about the threats against Jewish community centers this week, remarking, “Another week, another round of threats against Jewish ppl. In the middle of the day, you know who’s at a JCC? Kids. KIDS.”

“And ppl says Jews don’t face bigotry and violence. How would you feel if nasty white ppl destroyed MLK’s gravesite?” Thompson tweeted, while himself being behind the threats.

And ppl says Jews don't face bigotry and violence. How would you feel if nasty white ppl destroyed MLK's gravesite? #philadelphia — Juan M. Thompson (@JuanMThompson) February 26, 2017

Thompson even called Steve Bannon an anti-Semite.

Anti-Trump communist behind Jewish center bomb threats called Bannon an anti-Semite. https://t.co/PeaxPUQGAC — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 3, 2017

He was also a supporter of ‘Black Lives Matter’ and thought the Ferguson riots were justified.

Here's a fun column by the Jewish center bomb-threatener: “WHY THE FERGUSON RIOTS WERE JUSTIFIED" https://t.co/Bgk4OWjgR1 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 3, 2017

Thompson also made clear his racism and hatred for white people.

Juan Thompson also hated white people. Another racist leftist radicalized by the mainstream media. #LiberalTerrorism pic.twitter.com/6uv8Pp88gc — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 3, 2017

He also retweeted someone else’s criticism of yours truly.

The guy they arrested for the bomb threats against Jews retweeted someone's criticism of me. Great to be loathed by such scumbags. pic.twitter.com/GmwuKx8SYY — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 3, 2017

Thompson was also fired from The Intercept for making up fake news stories.

The Intercept recently ran a headline blaming Trump’s allies for the bomb threats. Oh the irony.

This headline hasn't aged well. pic.twitter.com/ddjf77d6Tz — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 3, 2017

The left has insinuated for weeks that Donald Trump and his supporters were to blame for the bomb threats against Jewish community centers. It now turns out that a left-wing anti-Trump journalist was responsible for the threats.

The MSM’s narrative has been completely eviscerated yet again.

