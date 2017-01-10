Man Gets $128 Ticket for Idling Car in Own Driveway

Image Credits: WXYZ/Facebook/CNN.

Taylor Trupiano is still shaking his head over a $128 parking ticket he got on his own property – for leaving the keys in his car’s ignition with the motor running while no one was around. He said he was just doing something many people do during a Michigan winter to keep their cars warm.

WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

“I was in and out in probably about seven to eight minutes,” Trupiano said. “So in that amount of time, he ran up here, gave me a ticket and, by the time I got out, he was nowhere to be seen.”

He was so frustrated with the citation that he posted it on Facebook, where it racked up more than 2,000 comments and more than 6,000 shares.

In Michigan, there is no state law against leaving a car turned on and unattended, but in dozens of cities across the state, like Roseville, there are local ordinances.

