Man Kidnaps Uber Driver, Robs Bank, Gives Away Money To Stop War With Russia

A man who says he’s trying to prevent WWIII and claimed to be armed with a bomb, took an Uber driver hostage and then forced him to drive to a bank and film a robbery, only to give away the stolen money immediately after.

CBS Miami reports on the story.



The Uber driver, Mike Billy, recorded the events on video as instructed by his captor.

The video shows the suspect, known as Enrique, robbing the Navy Federal bank in Brickell, Miami.

Enrique states that the purpose of his actions was to bring attention to the U.S. government trying to start WWIII with Russia over false hacking claims.

During the robbery he said “They’re telling us Russia hacked the election and they’re trying to start a war… They’re gonna kill us all!”

Mike messaged his friends, “Help I’m a f***ing hostage” while he filmed the robbery.

After leaving the bank the suspect was recorded in the car saying, “I don’t want to fight with Russia. Why are we leading to another world war? That means the U.N. isn’t working, that means our government is not playing nice with other people and it’s not because we don’t want to, it’s because our leaders are not doing what they’re supposed to do, they’re lying to us.”

After leaving the bank the wannabe Robin Hood began giving away the cash to people on the beach.

The Miami Police Department arrived during the money giveaway and shut down the surrounding streets to bring in the bomb squad.

Both the suspect and Mike, the Uber driver, were taken into police custody and are being questioned by the FBI.

There has been no confirmation on whether or not the bomb was real, or how much money was stolen from the bank.

The Miami Beach Police Department confirmed the arrest of the two men.