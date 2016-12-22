Man Murders UPS Driver Thinking it was Trump, Media Silent

An upstate New York man is accused of killing a UPS driver he believed to be Donald Trump, and he says there’s no evidence that could be presented to him to make him believe he did not murder the president-elect.

Justin Barkley, 38, said during his arraignment Monday in Ithaca, New York, “I shot and killed Donald Trump purposely, intentionally and very proudly.”

The victim who was actually slain Dec. 8 in a Walmart parking lot was William Schumacher, a driver for the United Parcel Service.

Barkley told the court he knew where Trump would be the day of the shooting and he waited in the parking lot in Ithaca to murder him.

“I went there to purposely shoot and kill him and put him down,” Barkley said.

The case has received some coverage in New York media as well as Britain’s Daily Mail, but has not received much national attention, which was noted by radio host Rush Limbaugh, who felt the case would be a lead story if someone shot a woman believing her to be the Democratic Party presidential nominee.

