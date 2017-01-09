Man Shoots Himself while Handcuffed in Police Patrol Car

Austin Police are searching for answers after a man shot himself in the head while in custody and in handcuffs in Downtown Austin Sunday afternoon. It happened in a patrol car, right outside of a busy bar and partially shut down sixth street.

Around noon police were called to Barton Creek Mall, where they took the man, possibly a teen, into custody for shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say he refused to identify himself, and they suspected he may have had warrants, so they arrested him to take him to APD Headquarters for fingerprints.

What could have been a routine transport turned into a dangerous situation while the patrol car was stopped on Lavaca Street near 6th Street.

“A conversation occurred between the individual that was arrested and the officer that was transporting him. The individual in the back seat was discussing suicidal ideations,” Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.

