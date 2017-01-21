Man Shot Outside Of Milo Yiannopulos Event [VIDEO]

A man suffered life threatening injuries after being shot in the abdomen at a Milo Yiannopoulos event at the University of Washington on Friday.

Yiannopoulos, an editor at Breitbart News and outspoken Donald Trump supporter, was on stage at Kane Hall when he received news of the shooting. After he concluded his talk, police held attendees inside the venue because of the “very volatile” situation unfolding outside.

The Seattle Times reported that police asked the crowd to remove pro-Trump hats and other attire when leaving Kane Hall, where Yiannopoulos spoke.

According to Times reporter Katherine Long, “police snuck Yiannopoulos audience out through underground parking garage after telling them to remove Trump hats.”

