Man Who Harassed Ivanka Trump On Commercial Flight Now Refuses To Speak

Image Credits: Albin Lohr-Jones/Pool via Bloomberg.

The man who harassed Ivanka Trump on a commercial flight out of New York is now refusing to speak.

Dan Goldstein — a lawyer who lives in Brooklyn — remained silent when he was approached by a TMZ photographer at the San Francisco airport Thursday, just hours after he and his husband were kicked off a JetBlue flight because he berated the president-elect’s daughter.

Goldstein had just boarded a flight with his husband and toddler son at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Thursday when he began shouting at Ivanka Trump, according to other passengers on the flight.

“Your father is ruining the country,” he reportedly said. “Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private.”

