Manhunt Grips Orlando as Police Search for Suspect in Officer's Shooting Death

A manhunt is currently underway for the person Orlando Police say shot and killed an officer at a Walmart in Orange County. Police are currently looking for Markeith Loyd.

The Orlando Police Department has been identified as Master Sgt. Debra Clayton. She was a 17-year veteran at the Orlando Police Department. She passed away at 7:40 a.m. Police Chief John Mina said Clayton was married with two children. “She’s a hero who gave her life protecting the community she loves,” Chief Mina added.

The Orlando Police Department announced a reward of up to $60,000 for any information in regards to the whereabouts of the suspect Markeith Loyd.

In addition to the tragedy felt by the Orlando Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is also in mourning after a deputy responding to the shooting was later killed while searching for the suspect.

