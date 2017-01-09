Manhunt Grips Orlando as Police Search for Suspect in Officer's Shooting Death

A manhunt is currently underway for the person Orlando Police say shot and killed an officer at a Walmart in Orange County. Police are currently looking for Markeith Loyd.

The Orlando Police Department has been identified as Master Sgt. Debra Clayton. She was a 17-year veteran at the Orlando Police Department. She passed away at 7:40 a.m. Police Chief John Mina said Clayton was married with two children. “She’s a hero who gave her life protecting the community she loves,” Chief Mina added.

The Orlando Police Department announced a reward of up to $60,000 for any information in regards to the whereabouts of the suspect Markeith Loyd.

If you know the location of Markeith Loyd reward is up to $60,000. Please call @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/hHrf8bMDWt — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Markeith Loyd is the suspect who shot OPD officer this morning. Anyone w/info please call 1-800-423-TIPS @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/TeABsCsTh4 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

In addition to the tragedy felt by the Orlando Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is also in mourning after a deputy responding to the shooting was later killed while searching for the suspect.

Tragic irony: The deaths of OPD Sgt Clayton & OCSO Deputy occurred on #lawenforcement appreciation day We are still committed to your safety pic.twitter.com/IZ1ullEJo8 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

