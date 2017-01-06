Manufacturing Jobs Declined by 45,000 in 2016

Jobs in manufacturing in the United States increased by 17,000 in December—the first post-election month—climbing from 12,258,000 in November to 12,275,000 in December, according to data released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Even so, over all of 2016, manufacturing jobs declined by 45,000–dropping from 12,320,000 in December 2015 to 12,275,000 in December 2016.

At the same time, jobs in federal, state and local government increased not only from November to December, but over the course of the entire year.

From November to December, government jobs climbed from from 22,211,000 to 22,223,000, an increase of 12,000.

Read more