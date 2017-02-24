Marine Le Pen praises Donald Trump: 'I only have reason to rejoice'

Image Credits: Blandine Le Cain / Flickr.

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has praised US President Donald Trump, saying his actions have been good for France so far.

Ms Le Pen, who is leading in the latest opinion polls ahead of the spring election, applauded Mr Trump’s promotion of “intelligent protectionism” and “economic patriotism”.

The Front National leader also praised his plan to change or scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, as well as his “rupture with total free trade imposed on the world”.

She told the Associated Press that she “only has reason to rejoice” in Mr Trump’s actions.

“So far there is no (untoward) international fallout,” she said.

