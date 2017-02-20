Mark Cuban: Robots will ‘cause unemployment and we need to prepare for it’

Image Credits: PIRO4D/Pixabay.

Automation will lead to unemployment and the world needs to prepare for it, business mogul Mark Cuban urged on Monday, following warnings from technology leaders on the impact of robots and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Dallas Mavericks owner did not elaborate or offer recommendations but tweeted his message followed by a link.

Cuban’s tweet follows an interview with CNBC on Friday in which he said President Donald Trump and his administration do not understand technology advancements.

“I’m willing to bet that these companies building new plants … this will lead to fewer people being employed,” Cuban told CNBC, adding that “people aren’t going to have jobs.”

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Americans Brimming with Optimism on the Economy

Americans Brimming with Optimism on the Economy

Economy
Comments
Trump vows penalties for companies that outsource American jobs

Trump vows penalties for companies that outsource American jobs

Economy
Comments

Healthcare: Government — Not Technology — Is Driving Prices Up

Economy
Comments

Mercantilism: A Lesson for Our Times?

Economy
Comments

To Stop Trump, Globalists Plan Economic Collapse

Economy
Comments

Comments