Mars has two moons that are both slowly disintegrating and the leftover debris could lead to rings around the planet.

Scientists believe that the two moons, Phobos and Deimos, are slowly being chipped away as they are pulled closer to Mars.

Images actually sent back in 2013 from Nasa’s Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) were found to show a cloud of high-altitude dust surrounding the planet.

Read More