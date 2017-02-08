Massive Explosion Rocks Chemical Plant in East China – Media

An explosion has rocked a chemical plant in Tongling, in the province of Anhui in eastern China, local media outlets report. No casualties have been reported so far.

Pictures tweeted by Xinhua and People’s Daily China show massive fireballs erupting from the factory building.


 
The fire has now been brought under control, and no injuries have been reported, according to the official Tongling Daily, cited by Reuters.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW


