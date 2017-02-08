Massive Explosion Rocks Chemical Plant in East China – Media

An explosion has rocked a chemical plant in Tongling, in the province of Anhui in eastern China, local media outlets report. No casualties have been reported so far.

BREAKING: Explosion rocks chemical plant in east China's Anhui Province, casualties unknown pic.twitter.com/McQRbuHEdA — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) February 8, 2017

Pictures tweeted by Xinhua and People’s Daily China show massive fireballs erupting from the factory building.

#BREAKING Two injured as explosion rocked a chemical plant in east China's Anhui province around 10:45 pm on Feb 8. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/6L1OLxRiHl — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) February 8, 2017





The fire has now been brought under control, and no injuries have been reported, according to the official Tongling Daily, cited by Reuters.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW