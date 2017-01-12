Skip to content
http://stream-mp3.infowars.com:80/;
No HTML5 audio playback capabilities for this browser. Use
Chrome Browser!
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Massive Planned Protests Against Trump Inauguration
A look at what to expect during Trump's inauguration
Infowars Nightly News -
January 12, 2017
Comments
Infowars reporter “Millennial Millie” Weaver is in studio to talk about the Trump effect and more.
NEWSLETTER SIGN UP
Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.
Related Articles
Chelsea Manning Seeks Pardon From Obama
Special Reports
Comments
The Inventor Of Email On How The Military Industrial Complex Tried To Steal His Invention
Special Reports
Comments
Revealed: Planned Disruption Of Election
Special Reports
Comments
Schumer Says Intel Agencies Could ‘Get Back At’ Trump Over Tweets
Special Reports
Comments
DISGUSTING: Media Normalizing Pedophilia
Special Reports
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.