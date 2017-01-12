Infowars reporter “Millennial Millie” Weaver is in studio to talk about the Trump effect and more.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Chelsea Manning Seeks Pardon From Obama

Chelsea Manning Seeks Pardon From Obama

Special Reports
Comments
The Inventor Of Email On How The Military Industrial Complex Tried To Steal His Invention

The Inventor Of Email On How The Military Industrial Complex Tried To Steal His Invention

Special Reports
Comments

Revealed: Planned Disruption Of Election

Special Reports
Comments

Schumer Says Intel Agencies Could ‘Get Back At’ Trump Over Tweets

Special Reports
Comments

DISGUSTING: Media Normalizing Pedophilia

Special Reports
Comments

Comments