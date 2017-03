A massive crowd of Trump supporters attended the “March 4 Trump” in Austin, Texas, despite inclement weather.

Infowars’ Millie Weaver, Owen Shroyer, and Ashley Beckford marched along side the “Trump Train” while providing news coverage.

Even the pouring rain couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm and spirits of Trump’s supporters attending the rally.

Although a handful of counter-protesters showed up, they were vastly outnumbered.

EPIC: ‘March 4 Trump’ Clash With Antifa Bullies!