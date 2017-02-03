Media Admits: Dems Offer Nothing Except Trump Hate

The Democratic Party has become so fractured and hysterical that the only thing that they can agree on for sure right now is that they hate President Trump, says Fox host Chris Stirewalt.

The Outnumbered host criticized comments Senate Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made Thursday, where she called Trump an “illusionist” and his top strategist Steve Bannon a “white supremacist.”

“It’s a stunning thing, that a white supremacist would be a member of the National Security Council,” Pelosi said, referring to Trump’s decision to put Bannon on the NSC.

She went on to say that Trump tries to distract the public when a situation “gets hot” with negative media coverage, like the moving up of his Supreme Court announcement up by two days.

“You notice that every time something gets hot, he changes the subject… He’s an illusionist… now you see it, now you don’t,” she said.

Stirewalt responded, saying Democrats need to flesh out a coherent message instead of attacking Trump.

“The Democrats have a serious problem here,” Stirewalt said on his show Friday. “The only thing they know is they hate Donald Trump and wish he wasn’t president.”

“That is the only thing they know for sure. They have got to start being specific in their opposition.”

Trump’s travel ban from certain terrorist-linked countries is the first issue that Democrats have been able to fully unify behind and “drill on it,” he said.

Co-host Meghan McCain, noting that Democrats don’t want the public to notice their lack of leadership and unity within the party.

“What’s their messaging?” she asked.

As we’ve been covering, the Democratic Party has been in the throes of a full-scale meltdown since Trump officially became president, with some “leaders” of the party like Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) encouraging protestors to “fight in the streets.”

Just last month, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) delivered a vague threat to Trump, saying that the intelligence community has “six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”