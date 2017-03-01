Media Amazed At How Lost Democrats Are In Their Response To Trump’s Speech

The media expressed amazement at how lost the Democratic Party is as they listened to its response to President Donald Trump’s address Tuesday night.

Many commentators criticized Democrats and their response to the address, reports Axios.

Steve Schmidt, an MSNBC commentator, claimed the Democratic Party was “at the lowest point of power” in years. He also denounced the party for allowing an older Democratic governor to give the response, instead of a rising leader.

“And the Democratic response was made by a 72-year-old, retired, two-term governor from Kentucky [Steve Beshear]. Not by Kamala Harris. Not by Kristen Gillibrand. Not by the Castro brothers. Not by anyone who has a future in the actual Democratic Party,” Schmidt said.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow agreed with Schmidt, calling the response almost as bad as former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindahl’s Republican response in 2009.

“There were a number of mannequins with him. … The response is always trouble. It’s always bad. I hear ya on this. I don’t think this sinks to the level of Bobby Jindahl,” Maddow said.

Erick Erickson, a writer at Resurgent, also pointed out how allowing Gov. Steve Beshear to speak didn’t make sense.

Beshear is giving probably the best response to any President's address ever. But does it matter? He's not the future of the Democrats. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 1, 2017

Brent Bozell, the president of the Media Research Center, said that the Democrats were humiliating themselves.

Trump has thoroughly humiliated the Democrats by allowing them to humiliate themselves. For all America to see. #JointAddress — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) March 1, 2017

Trump’s address focused on immigration reform, job creation and restoring America.

“What we are witnessing today is the Renewal of the American spirit. Our allies will find that America is once again ready to lead,” Trump said.