Media Columnist Michael Wolff Tells CNN’s Brian Stelter to Grow Up

When media reports on media reports of media reports, the concentric circles of self-serving sanctimony expand toward the endless horizon of nothingness… /SD

Media columnist Michael Wolff was invited on CNN’s show, “Reliable Sources,” to discuss the media and Donald Trump. Specifically, Wolff was asked about his recent Newsweek article entitled “Why the media keeps losing to Donald Trump”, because Wolff rightly pointed out the sanctimonious nature of a pearl-clutching media consistently defending it’s own ridiculous narratives.

The resulting interview is quite funny as chief sanctimony promoter, Brian Stelter, was told to his face how ridiculous he looks clutching his pearls and hiding behind CNN’s apron. Watch:

Here’s the Newsweek article referenced during the segment: