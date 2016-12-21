Media Fail: Only 29% of Americans Believe Russians Impacted Election

The media so desperately tried to get Americans to believe Russian hacking influenced the outcome of the 2016 election in hopes the Electoral College could be swayed against Trump. A new poll shows they have once again failed epically.

According to a Politico/Morning Consult poll only 29 percent of Americans believe the following statement: “We know with near certainty that Russia is responsible for the hacking and cyber-attacks that impacted the U.S. elections. Numerous U.S. intelligence agencies have used advanced techniques to determine Russia is responsible for these attacks and we are only playing into an unfriendly country’s hand when we deny this.”

Unsurprisingly, the numbers were fairly consistent “along party lines,” with most Democrats going for broke to believe that a Russian conspiracy handed Trump the election, or as James Carville hilariously put it: an FBI-GOP-KGB Conspiracy!

“We have this extraordinary case of the KGB being involved in this race and selectively leaking things from the Clinton campaign that they hacked,” Carville told MSNBC back in October. “American democracy is really under attack here. And the question is how are we and in particular and how are Democrats going to respond to this.”

Unfortunately for Carville, most respondents suggested only minor retaliation against Russia if the hacks did influence the election.

“45% said we should impose diplomatic sanctions, 40% said economic sanctions, 20% said use retaliatory cyberattacks and 8% said military action.” That doesn’t sound like a particularly enraged electorate,” said the poll. The CIA and FBI received only 65% and 66% confidence in their trustworthiness.

Take that media.