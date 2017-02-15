Meetup.com Fueling Anti-Trump, Soros-Funded Protests

Not content with staying neutral, Meetup.com is openly promoting George Soros-funded, anti-Trump protests nationwide by giving them top billing on its site.



The mobile version of the social networking site, which facilitates offline group meetings based on common interests in a given city, is pressuring members to “Meetup to #Resist” if they’re “concerned about where the country is heading,” which of course is a reference to the Trump administration.

“Join others who care about what’s happening to democracy, human rights, social justice, equality, sustainability, and other issues in your area,” Meetup.com declared, rather blatantly. “It’s ok if you’ve never been to a protest, march, or town hall—start here.”

“You really can make a difference.”

Despite calling the movement “Resist,” Meetup.com has partnered with Soros-funded, establishment foundations, including the Anti-Defamation League, Amnesty International and Planned Parenthood.

Meetup.com isn’t simply giving Soros operatives a platform like anyone else; the site is joining forces with the anti-populist globalists.

The site also provides a handy map showing the closest #Resist chapters from your location, including chapters in the UK and Australia, which are well outside Trump’s jurisdiction but still serve as beachheads for Soros to stop rising populist movements worldwide.

And that’s a key point; the #Resist movement is not grassroots activism against Trump but rather an establishment movement controlled from the top-down by globalists trying to stop the restoration of nation-states.

Soros in particular was also bankrolling efforts to stop Trump’s temporary ban on migrants from seven terrorist-linked countries in his long-term effort to reduce national sovereignty in not just the U.S., but countries around the world.

“To abolish the existence of states is neither feasible nor desirable; but insofar as there are collective interests that transcend state boundaries, the sovereignty of states must be subordinated to international law and international institutions,” he said in 1998, a statement that is the very definition of a vassal state which existed predominantly in medieval Europe.

Soros’ ideology is a rebranding of feudalism in which the elites enjoy legal rights and protections not provided to the general population who are also shut out of the majority of the world’s technological advancements and wealth.

