Men Who Exercise Can Improve Prostate Cancer Prognosis

There are various treatments involved in beating back a prostate cancer diagnosis. Sometimes a man may feel that he is at the mercy of his doctor recommending treatments that can be worrisome, possibly resulting in long-term side effects.

However, there is one type of therapy all men should embrace where he is in charge with minimal if any side effects — becoming more physically active.

We all know exercise is beneficial for each of us but when faced with a cancer diagnosis, it becomes more personable and relevant than ever. Prostate cancer patients are no exception. There will be times when it can be difficult to keep active and moving but exercise is very important in the recovery process.

