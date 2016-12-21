Metallica Frontman: I Escaped California Over 'Elitist' Progressives

Metallica frontman James Hetfield left California over the “elitist” attitudes of progressives, he revealed during a recent interview.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Podcast Friday, Hetfield discussed how his family relocated to Colorado after becoming disillusioned with the judgmental mindset in the Bay Area.

Comments from 8:16 to 14:20



“I kind of got sick of the Bay Area, the attitudes of the people there, a little bit,” Hetfield said. “They talk about how diverse they are, and things like that, and it’s fine if you’re diverse like them. But showing up with a deer on the bumper doesn’t fly in Marin County. My form of eating organic doesn’t vibe with theirs.”

The musician also said that anyone with the slightest difference in political opinion was “looked down upon” by the community as well.

“I felt that there was an elitist attitude there — that if you weren’t their way politically, their way environmentally, all of that, that you were looked down upon,” Hetfield said.

The heavy metal icon went on to state that his new neighbors in Vail, Colorado, were much more tolerant and supportive of those with differing opinions.

“In Colorado everyone is very natural,” Hetfield added. “People are not playing some game, they’re not posturing…”

“They are less obsessed with stopping what you’re doing and more enjoying what they’re doing.”

The Metallica founder, who now plants his own vegetables, hunts for food and harvests his own honey, says Colorado allows him to live the “frontier” lifestyle.

Hetfield’s treatment is similar to countless other celebrities in California who are shunned merely for disagreeing with far-left ideology. According to former SNL cast member Victoria Jackson, more than 2,000 conservative and libertarian celebrities are forced to hide their viewpoints over fears of being “backlisted” by the industry.